LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Bruno Fernandes completes 100 goals for Manchester United: Key stats
Summarize
Bruno Fernandes completes 100 goals for Manchester United: Key stats
Fernandes has raced to 100 goals for Man United (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Bruno Fernandes completes 100 goals for Manchester United: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 20, 2025
10:45 pm
What's the story

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has completed 100 goals for the club. He attained the milestone against Chelsea at Old Trafford in a crunch Premier League contest. Matchday 5 saw Chelsea get reduced to 10 men. United build pressure thereafter as Fernandes scored from Patrick Dorgu's ball across the face of goal. A lengthy VAR check followed for offside but the goal was given.

Information

Fernandes scores on his 200th Premier League appearance

Making his 296th appearance in all competitions, Fernandes owns 100 goals for the club. Fernandes is also making his 200th Premier League appearance and owns 64 goals. He also has 51 Premier League assists.

Do you know?

A unique club entered by Fernandes on 200th PL appearance

As per Opta, Fernandes has become the fifth player to scored on his 200th Premier League appearance for the Red Devils (after Denis Irwin, Phil Neville, Wayne Rooney and Antonio Valencia).

Twitter Post

100!