Fernandes has raced to 100 goals for Man United (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Bruno Fernandes completes 100 goals for Manchester United: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:45 pm Sep 20, 202510:45 pm

What's the story

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has completed 100 goals for the club. He attained the milestone against Chelsea at Old Trafford in a crunch Premier League contest. Matchday 5 saw Chelsea get reduced to 10 men. United build pressure thereafter as Fernandes scored from Patrick Dorgu's ball across the face of goal. A lengthy VAR check followed for offside but the goal was given.