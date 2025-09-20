Bruno Fernandes completes 100 goals for Manchester United: Key stats
What's the story
Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has completed 100 goals for the club. He attained the milestone against Chelsea at Old Trafford in a crunch Premier League contest. Matchday 5 saw Chelsea get reduced to 10 men. United build pressure thereafter as Fernandes scored from Patrick Dorgu's ball across the face of goal. A lengthy VAR check followed for offside but the goal was given.
Information
Fernandes scores on his 200th Premier League appearance
Making his 296th appearance in all competitions, Fernandes owns 100 goals for the club. Fernandes is also making his 200th Premier League appearance and owns 64 goals. He also has 51 Premier League assists.
Do you know?
A unique club entered by Fernandes on 200th PL appearance
As per Opta, Fernandes has become the fifth player to scored on his 200th Premier League appearance for the Red Devils (after Denis Irwin, Phil Neville, Wayne Rooney and Antonio Valencia).
Twitter Post
100!
Bruno Fernandes has now scored 100 goals for Man United in all competitions 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ve1a5px6VD— Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2025