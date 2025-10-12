Women's WC: Mandhana, Rawal register record-breaking opening stand against Australia

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have set a new record for the highest-ever partnership against Australia in ICC Women's World Cups . The duo achieved this feat during India's group stage match against Australia on Sunday in Visakhapatnam . They surpassed England's E Bakewell and D Thomas's previous record of 101 runs set in the inaugural World Cup in 1973. No other pair has a century stand in this regard.

Record-breaking feat Highest opening stand against Australia As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana and Rawal also set a new record for the highest-ever opening partnership against Australia in Women's ODIs. The duo put together an impressive 155-run stand before Mandhana was dismissed for 80. They started slowly before taking on two of Australia's best bowlers, Sophie Molineux and Ashleigh Gardner, with some brilliantly timed boundaries.

Milestone achievement Second ODI partnership for Mandhana and Rawal The ninth over of the match saw Rawal hit a six and a four against Gardner, taking their partnership past 50 runs. This was the duo's 14th 50-plus stand in ODIs, making them second only to Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj in terms of such partnerships for India in ODIs (18). They went on to record their sixth opening stand across 21 WODI innings. Only Raj and Punam Raut have more century stands for India in the format (7).

Partnership progress Fourth century-plus stand of 2025 for the duo The duo's partnership was at 93 in the 18th over when Rawal was dropped. They quickly crossed the 100-run mark, marking their fourth century-plus partnership of 2025. This is second only to Australia's Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley (five in 2000) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Rachel Priest (four in 2015).

Mandhana Mandhana goes past 5,000 WODI runs Mandhana was out for 80, having faced just 66 balls (9 fours, 3 sixes). Mandhana also went past 5,000 WODI runs during her stay (now 5,022). She is the fastest to reach this milestone, having taken just 112 innings. Her tally includes 13 tons and 33 half-centuries. With her 18th run in the game, Mandhana became the first-ever batter to complete 1,000 runs in a calendar year in WODIs.