Pratika Rawal slams her maiden Women's World Cup half-century: Stats 

Star Indian opener Pratika Rawal brought up her second half-century against Australia in Women's ODIs. The young batter played a solid knock in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup encounter on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Rawal gave a hard time to the Aussie bowlers before being dismissed for a score of 75. Here we decode her stats in the format.

Knock A solid stand with Mandhana Batting first in the high-voltage contest, India were off to a flier as their openers, Smriti Mandhana (80) and Rawal, became the first pair to add 150-plus runs versus Australia in a Women's WC game (155). Though Rawal played the second fiddle in the opening stand, she also found boundaries at regular intervals. The opener eventually fell prey to Annabel Sutherland.

Career Seventh WODI fifty for Rawal Rawal made 75 off 96 balls, having smashed 10 fours and a six. The 25-year-old now owns eight 50-plus scores across 21 appearances (100: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, her seventh WODI fifty took her tally to 982 runs at an average of 49.10. This was her second fifty across four outing against the Aussies. Meanwhile, Rawal also hammered her maiden Women's WC fifty.