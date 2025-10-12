Jemimah Rodrigues gets to 1,500 runs in Women's ODIs: Stats 

Team India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has gone past 1,500 runs in Women's ODIs. She accomplished the landmark in the high-profile 2025 ICC Women's World Cup match against Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Rodrigues played a fiery knock and went past the landmark with her 11th run in the game. Here we decode her stats in the format.

Career Rodrigues boasts two WODI tons As per ESPNcricinfo, Rodrigues's latest knock saw her race to 1,522 runs from 55 matches (53 innings) at an average of 31.06. In addition to two tons, she has slammed seven fifties, with her best score being 123. Known for her ability to generate quick runs, the dasher has a strike rate of 88.43 in the format.

Stats Her numbers across conditions 718 of Rodrigues's WODI runs have come on Indian soil at an average of 25.64. Her average goes up to 33.77 in away games as she has 608 runs in this regard. In neutral matches, she has scored 196 runs at an average of 65.33. Against Australia, she has raced to 327 runs at an average of 32.70 (50: 1).