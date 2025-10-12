Jemimah Rodrigues gets to 1,500 runs in Women's ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Team India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has gone past 1,500 runs in Women's ODIs. She accomplished the landmark in the high-profile 2025 ICC Women's World Cup match against Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Rodrigues played a fiery knock and went past the landmark with her 11th run in the game. Here we decode her stats in the format.
Career
Rodrigues boasts two WODI tons
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rodrigues's latest knock saw her race to 1,522 runs from 55 matches (53 innings) at an average of 31.06. In addition to two tons, she has slammed seven fifties, with her best score being 123. Known for her ability to generate quick runs, the dasher has a strike rate of 88.43 in the format.
Stats
Her numbers across conditions
718 of Rodrigues's WODI runs have come on Indian soil at an average of 25.64. Her average goes up to 33.77 in away games as she has 608 runs in this regard. In neutral matches, she has scored 196 runs at an average of 65.33. Against Australia, she has raced to 327 runs at an average of 32.70 (50: 1).
Information
Rodrigues scores a fiery 33
Batting at number five, Rodrigues scored 33 off just 21 balls as India finished at 330/10 batting first. The dasher hammered five fours during her stay. Openers Pratika Rawal (75) and Smriti Mandhana (80) led the foundation of the Indian innings with a 155-run stand.