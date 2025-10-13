John Campbell slams his maiden hundred in Test cricket: Stats

West Indies opener John Campbell has raced to his maiden hundred in the Test format. The southpaw played a knock of character in the third innings of the ongoing second and final Test against India in Delhi. His knock could not have come at a better time as WI are following on. Here we look at his stats in the format.

Knock A fine hand from Campbell West Indies perished for 248 in their first innings, responding to India's total of 518/5d. The hosts had another solid start with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (10) and Alick Athanaze (7) perishing cheaply. However, Campbell and Shai Hope made the Indian bowlers toil hard thereafter with a 177-run stand. Campbell, who returned unbeaten on 87 at Day 3 stumps, completed his hundred on Day 4 morning.

Feats Campbell clocked these feats As per Cricbuzz, Campbell took 48 innings to complete his maiden Test ton. Among openers, only South Africa's Trevor Goddard took more (58). He is also the first West Indies opener to score a Test 100 since March 2023. The last WI opener to hammer a Test hundred on Indian soil was Wavell Hinds, who made 100 in the 2002 Kolkata affair.