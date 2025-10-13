Who is fastest to complete 5,000 WODI runs (by innings)?

Dashing Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has made history by becoming the youngest and fastest player to score 5,000 runs in Women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). The milestone was achieved during the ICC Women's World Cup match against Australia in Visakhapatnam. Mandhana's innings of 80 runs off just 66 balls was a mix of aggression and grace. India, however, lost that game. On this note, we look at the fastest batters to 5,000 WODI runs in terms of innings.

#1 Smriti Mandhana - 112 innings Mandhana tops this elite list, having reached the 5,000-run mark in just 112 innings. Overall, she became the fifth cricketer to accomplish the milestone. Since making her WODI debut in 2013, Mandhana has slammed 5,222 runs at an average of 47.37. She currently has the joint second-most centuries in WODIs (13) with NZ's Suzie Bates. The duo is only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15). Mandhana has also hit 33 half-centuries in the format.

#2 Stafanie Taylor - 129 innings Mandhana went past West Indies's Stafanie Taylor, who unlocked this achievement in her 129th innings in 2021. The dasher has so far scored 5,873 runs from 170 WODIs at an average of 42.25. Her tally includes seven tons and 41 fifties. One of the greatest all-rounders to have graced the game, Taylor is the fourth-highest run-getter in the format's history. With the ball, the off-spinner has scalped 155 wickets at 22.22.