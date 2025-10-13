Who has scored the most WODI centuries for England?
What's the story
Nat Sciver-Brunt's stellar performance recently led England to a resounding 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match, played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, saw Sciver-Brunt score a breathtaking 117 off as many balls. This was her record-breaking fifth Women's World Cup century and also her 10th ODI hundred overall. On this note, we list down the England batters with the most WODI tons.
#3
Charlotte Edwards - 9 hundreds
At number three, we have former England skipper Charlotte Edwards. One of the greatest icons of cricket, Edwards touched the three-figure mark nine times across her 191-WODI career. Her best score reads 173* as the batter slammed 5,992 runs in the format at 38.16. She also tallied 46 fifties. Having last played for England back in 2016, Edwards is still the second-highest run-getter in WODIs. She is only behind Indian legend Mithali Raj, who finished with 7,805 runs.
#2
Nat Sciver-Brunt - 10 hundreds
The one in the aforementioned WC game was Sciver-Brunt's 10th hundred in WODIs. Overall in the format, the star all-rounder has raced to 4,241 runs from 124 matches at a fantastic average of 47.12. The current England skipper also owns 25 fifties besides 10 hundreds. Her best score reads 148*. Sciver-Brunt's tally of five World Cup hundreds is the most for any player.
#1
Tammy Beaumont - 12 hundreds
Veteran opener Tammy Beaumont finds herself at the top of this elite list. While the dasher boasts 12 hundreds in WODIs, only three batters have accomplished the milestone more times in the format. Beaumont is only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15), New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13), and India's Smriti Mandhana (13). Having played 135 WODIs, Beaumont has scored 4,594 runs at 41.01. Her tally also includes 23 fifties and a best score of 168*.