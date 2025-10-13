Who has scored the most WODI centuries for England? 

Nat Sciver-Brunt's stellar performance recently led England to a resounding 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match, played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, saw Sciver-Brunt score a breathtaking 117 off as many balls. This was her record-breaking fifth Women's World Cup century and also her 10th ODI hundred overall. On this note, we list down the England batters with the most WODI tons.

#3 Charlotte Edwards - 9 hundreds At number three, we have former England skipper Charlotte Edwards. One of the greatest icons of cricket, Edwards touched the three-figure mark nine times across her 191-WODI career. Her best score reads 173* as the batter slammed 5,992 runs in the format at 38.16. She also tallied 46 fifties. Having last played for England back in 2016, Edwards is still the second-highest run-getter in WODIs. She is only behind Indian legend Mithali Raj, who finished with 7,805 runs.

#2 Nat Sciver-Brunt - 10 hundreds The one in the aforementioned WC game was Sciver-Brunt's 10th hundred in WODIs. Overall in the format, the star all-rounder has raced to 4,241 runs from 124 matches at a fantastic average of 47.12. The current England skipper also owns 25 fifties besides 10 hundreds. Her best score reads 148*. Sciver-Brunt's tally of five World Cup hundreds is the most for any player.