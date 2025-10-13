Listing batters with most centuries in Women's World Cup history 

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt recently set a new record in the ICC Women's World Cup by scoring her fifth century. The milestone was achieved during Match 12 of the 2025 edition against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 11. Sciver-Brunt's innings of a run-a-ball 117 proved instrumental in England's victory over Sri Lanka. On this note, we look at the batters with the most tons in Women's World Cups.

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt - 5 tons As mentioned, Sciver-Brunt now tops this list, having scored five tons in the competition to date. Having played 21 World Cup matches as per ESPNcricinfo, Sciver-Brunt has raced to 954 runs at a stunning 59.62. Her highest score is a stunning 148*. She is now the 8th-highest scorer in Women's World Cups as her tally also includes two fifties besides five tons.

#2 Charlotte Edwards - 4 tons Sciver-Brunt broke the tie with three batters and one of them was her compatriot Charlotte Edwards. The latter finished her WC career with four hundreds from 30 games. Edwards also tallied seven fifties in the competition. Having scored 1,231 runs at an average of 53.52, Edwards is currently fourth in terms of most Women's WC runs. Her highest score reads 173*.

#3 Janette Brittin - 4 tons Janette Brittin is another English player with four WC hundreds. She played 36 games in the elite competition and touched the 50-run mark seven times. Brittin is still the third-highest run-scorer in the competition. The batter finished with 1,299 runs at an average of 43.30. Her highest WC score reads 138*.