'Less likely than likely': Cummins on featuring in Ashes opener 

Australia captain Pat Cummins has admitted that he is "less likely than likely" to play in the opening Ashes Test against England on November 21. The admission comes as he has recently begun running again following a lumbar bone stress injury diagnosed in early September. Cummins hasn't bowled since Australia's last Test series in the Caribbean in July. Here are further details.

Recovery process Cummins provides update on recovery Speaking at a Fox Cricket season launch event in Sydney, Cummins said he is running every alternate day, with each session getting progressively longer. He added that bowling preparation will start next week. "I'm probably a couple of weeks away before actually putting on the spikes and bowling out on the turf," he said. "But it's been a good couple of weeks. Each session feels better and better."

Preparation timeline Need at least a month in nets: Cummins Cummins stressed the importance of preparing his body adequately for a Test match. "You'd want probably at least a month in the nets," he said, adding that four weeks is pretty tight but thinks somewhere around that mark would be ideal. He also noted that his back is feeling better after taking time to settle after being diagnosed with lumbar bone stress.

Injury impact Frustration over injury's timing Cummins expressed some frustration over the timing of his injury and the possibility of missing a part of the Ashes series. "Some days I'm kind of annoyed because it's the Ashes, and it's a big summer," he said. However, he also maintained a realistic outlook on his situation, saying he's had a good run as a fast bowler over the last seven or eight years with almost uninterrupted home summers.

Long-term outlook Cummins optimistic about avoiding long-term impact Despite the current setback, Cummins is confident that this injury won't have a long-term impact on his career. "It's a back injury that I haven't had for about seven or eight years, and I've played a lot of cricket between that," he said. He also expressed his desire to be part of Australia's future cricket commitments, acknowledging the significant cricket schedule in 2026 and 2027 beyond this summer's Ashes.