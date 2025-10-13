Women's WC: Healy talks about lean patch after match-winning century

After leading Australia to victory with a century against India in the ICC Women's World Cup , Australian captain Alyssa Healy opened up about her struggles with form. She said she felt like she had "no rhythm whatsoever" in her batting. The match-winning innings of 142 runs off just 107 balls helped Australia chase down a challenging target of 331 runs set by India, marking the highest successful run-chase in women's ODI history.

Rivalry Healy tackles Gaud after being dismissed thrice in 3 encounters Before this match, Healy had a tough time against Kranti Gaud, getting out to her thrice in three encounters. The bowler had kept the Australian captain under 30 runs during the pre-tournament series. But in this match, Healy tackled Gaud brilliantly, scoring 34 runs off just 22 balls while hitting five fours and a six. She went on to score her first WODI hundred after over three years.

Pre-tournament form The Australian captain shines in the big game Ahead of the high-profile clash, Healy's form had been a bit off. She had scored just 219 runs in eight innings at an average of just over 27, with only one half-century. However, she showed her true potential in this match as Australia chased down India's target with an over remaining. "If you have been watching me in the nets, it is been a frustrating experience because I feel like I've had no rhythm whatsoever," Healy said after the game.

Post-match reflection It was frustrating experience, says Healy on her form Healy further said that she didn't know where her form had gone before coming into the World Cup. "I did not really know where it went before I came into the World Cup. But I think once you step out on the field, your competitive instincts kick in and you kind of just lock into getting in the contest," she added.

Strategy Healy takes on Gaud after being dismissed thrice Healy acknowledged that Gaud had dismissed her a few times in the ODI series. She saw this match as an opportunity to take on the young pacer and have some fun. "Obviously aware that Kranti had got me out a fair bit throughout the ODI series (last month)." "I think sort of got me going and that was really a really enjoyable experience. And like I said, it was my day today, and hopefully it continues."