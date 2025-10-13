Annabel Sutherland becomes first player with WODI fifer on birthday

On her 24th birthday, Australian pacer Annabel Sutherland made history by becoming the first woman cricketer to take a five-wicket haul in a Women's ODI match on her birthday. The unique feat was achieved during the ICC Women's World Cup clash against India in Visakhapatnam. Sutherland's stellar performance helped Australia bowl out India for 330 after they were at one stage dominating at 234/2.

Match impact Sutherland joins Rashid Khan in an elite list Sutherland's final figures of 5/40 in 9.5 overs were instrumental in Australia's bowling performance. She is now only the third Australian woman to record a five-wicket haul in the Women's World Cup, behind T Macpherson (5/14 in 1973) and LA Fullston, who has accomplished this feat twice. The only other cricketer to achieve this feat on their birthday is Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan, who did so against South Africa last year.

Personal achievements Sutherland completes 50 ODI wickets Sutherland, who claimed 5/40 from 9.5 overs, claimed her maiden WODI fifer (4W: 2). With this spell, she also raced past 50 wickets (now 53) from 45 WODIs at an average of 20.60 (ER: 4.55). 22 of her scalps have come in 10 games versus India at 15.63. This spell has taken the pacer's World Cup tally to 13 wickets at 15.15. Sutherland's efforts did not go in vain as the Aussies recorded the highest successful WODI run chase.