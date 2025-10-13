Annabel Sutherland becomes first player with WODI fifer on birthday
What's the story
On her 24th birthday, Australian pacer Annabel Sutherland made history by becoming the first woman cricketer to take a five-wicket haul in a Women's ODI match on her birthday. The unique feat was achieved during the ICC Women's World Cup clash against India in Visakhapatnam. Sutherland's stellar performance helped Australia bowl out India for 330 after they were at one stage dominating at 234/2.
Match impact
Sutherland joins Rashid Khan in an elite list
Sutherland's final figures of 5/40 in 9.5 overs were instrumental in Australia's bowling performance. She is now only the third Australian woman to record a five-wicket haul in the Women's World Cup, behind T Macpherson (5/14 in 1973) and LA Fullston, who has accomplished this feat twice. The only other cricketer to achieve this feat on their birthday is Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan, who did so against South Africa last year.
Personal achievements
Sutherland completes 50 ODI wickets
Sutherland, who claimed 5/40 from 9.5 overs, claimed her maiden WODI fifer (4W: 2). With this spell, she also raced past 50 wickets (now 53) from 45 WODIs at an average of 20.60 (ER: 4.55). 22 of her scalps have come in 10 games versus India at 15.63. This spell has taken the pacer's World Cup tally to 13 wickets at 15.15. Sutherland's efforts did not go in vain as the Aussies recorded the highest successful WODI run chase.
Spell
A fine spell from Sutherland
Batting first in the game, India were off to a flier as their openers, Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75), put together a massive 155-run stand. Sutherland was the one to dismiss Rawal. As India neared the 300-run mark, Sutherland struck again, this time getting rid of Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh (32) in quick succession. Sutherland then cleaned up Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani to complete her fifer. Her brilliance meant India went from 294/4 to 330/10.