Women's WC: Harmanpreet addresses concerns following record defeat vs Australia
What's the story
After India's historic three-wicket defeat against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup game in Sunday, captain Harmanpreet Kaur has acknowledged several areas that need improvement. The match witnessed a historic run chase as Australia chased down a target of 331 runs in just 49 overs in Visakhapatnam. Despite putting up a strong total, India failed to defend it. Their batting collapse and the lack of a sixth bowler were highlighted as major concerns.
Batting woes
Batting collapse in final overs
India started strong with openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) putting up a 155-run partnership. However, the team lost its way as a fifer from Annabel Sutherland meant India went from 294/4 to 330/10. Harmanpreet said, "Today's pitch was different, we could not capitalize on the last few overs, and that cost us in the end." "We thought we could have added more 30-40 runs on the board. That cost us in the end."
Bowling concerns
Lack of 6th bowler
Shree Charani stood out with her three wickets for 41 runs. However, the absence of a reliable sixth bowler was again highlighted as Sneh Rana and Kranti Gaud went for runs in their respective spells. Harmanpreet said they would have to discuss this issue, adding that "this combination has given us a lot of success" and two bad games shouldn't change their approach. Notably, Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy led the chase with a 142-run knock off 107 balls.
Future prospects
India face England next on October 19
India's next match is against England on October 19 in Indore. The team will have to address its batting issues, especially from the middle order. "We will have to sit and discuss. This combination has given us a lot of success. Two bad games cannot change that. Hopefully we can come up with a better approach," said Harmanpreet.