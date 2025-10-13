Kane Williamson to miss England T20I series: Here's why

New Zealand's star batsman Kane Williamson will not participate in the upcoming T20I series against England . The three-match series is scheduled to start on October 18 in Christchurch. Williamson last played for New Zealand during their Champions Trophy final loss to India in March. Captain Mitchell Santner, who has been recovering from an abdominal surgery, will lead the Black Caps.

Return timeline Williamson recovering from medical issue Williamson withdrew from the recent T20I series against Australia as part of his "casual contract" with New Zealand Cricket. He is also recovering from a "minor medical issue," according to coach Rob Walter. The batsman is expected to make his comeback for the three ODIs against England after the T20I series. Notably, Williamson has 2,575 runs from 93 T20Is at an average of 33.44.

Squad updates Santner returns; Ben Sears ruled out Santner, who had sustained a groin injury while playing for Northern Superchargers in Men's Hundred, is back to lead NZ's T20I side. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra also returns after missing the recent T20I series against Australia due to a facial injury. However, seam bowler Ben Sears will miss the England T20I series due to a hamstring tear.

Information New Zealand T20I squad for England series New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, and Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper).