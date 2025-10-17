Ranji Trophy: Karnataka's Shreyas Gopal picks 8 wickets against Saurashtra

Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani added 140 runs for the 1st wicket. Once Mohsin Khan dismissed Desai, Gopal picked up Jani's wicket by castling him (144/2). He rattled Saurashtra with two more wickets in the form of Jay Gohil and Ansh Gosai to reduce them to 171/4. Thereafter, key partnerships helped Saurashtra, but Gopal found his way by picking 4 more wickets.

Stats

Gopal registers his career-best FC figures

All-rounder Gopal has raced to 262 wickets in First-Class cricket from 89 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has claimed his best career figures in FC cricket. This was also his 9th five-wicket haul in the format. He owns 18 four-fers as well. With the bat, Gopal had earlier scored 56 runs. This was his 16th fifty. He has scored 3,633 runs in FC cricket.