Ranji Trophy: Karnataka's Shreyas Gopal picks 8 wickets against Saurashtra
Karnataka spinner Shreyas Gopal did the heavy lifting for his side against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy opener. The match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot, saw Gopal take 8 wickets for 110 runs. He bowled 39.3 overs which included 7 maidens. His effort helped Karnataka bowl Saurashtra out for 376 in the 2nd innings. Earlier, Karnataka managed 372 in the 1st innings.
An 8-wicket burst for Gopal
Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani added 140 runs for the 1st wicket. Once Mohsin Khan dismissed Desai, Gopal picked up Jani's wicket by castling him (144/2). He rattled Saurashtra with two more wickets in the form of Jay Gohil and Ansh Gosai to reduce them to 171/4. Thereafter, key partnerships helped Saurashtra, but Gopal found his way by picking 4 more wickets.
Gopal registers his career-best FC figures
All-rounder Gopal has raced to 262 wickets in First-Class cricket from 89 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has claimed his best career figures in FC cricket. This was also his 9th five-wicket haul in the format. He owns 18 four-fers as well. With the bat, Gopal had earlier scored 56 runs. This was his 16th fifty. He has scored 3,633 runs in FC cricket.