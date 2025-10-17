Chelsea's Cole Palmer sidelined for another 6 weeks: Details here

Chelsea 's head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that star player Cole Palmer will be sidelined for another six weeks. The 23-year-old is still recovering from a nagging groin injury. Palmer hasn't played since September 20, when he limped off after 21 minutes in a match against Manchester United. He had previously missed England duty in September due to the same injury.

Performance impact Palmer's absence has affected Chelsea's performance Palmer's injury has severely affected Chelsea's performance this season. The young star, who scored 15 Premier League goals last season and had a breakout year with 25 goals in all competitions, has only played three Premier League and one Champions League match this season. He was particularly instrumental in Chelsea's Conference League and Club World Cup victories last season.

Revised timeline Maresca admits he was wrong about Palmer's recovery timeline Initially, Maresca had hoped to have Palmer back after the October international break. However, those plans have now been revised with a potential return only in early December. "I was wrong," Maresca said in a press conference on Friday. "Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks. So, yes, this is the update."

Protection 'We try to protect Cole as much as we can' Maresca said Chelsea are trying to protect Cole as much as they can. "We try to protect Cole as much as we can," Maresca said. "The most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit. The medical staff are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough. We need to see it step-by-step. For sure, he's going to be OK." "He looks relaxed. He has tried to recover from the injury and is doing all the therapy."

Midfield impact Maresca on finding a solution in absence of Palmer Maresca acknowledged the massive void Palmer's injury has created in Chelsea's midfield. "To replace Cole is difficult, because Cole is a very important player for us - probably one of the best players in the Premier League - so to replace that kind of player is always difficult," he said. "We don't have another player like Cole, because Cole is unique."