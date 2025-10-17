Arsenal's Martin Odegaard sidelined for 'weeks' with knee injury

Arsenal 's captain, Martin Odegaard, is expected to be out for a "few weeks" due to a knee injury. The player suffered a medial collateral ligament injury during the 2-0 victory over West Ham United before the international break. This unfortunate incident forced him to withdraw from Norway's international duty. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the news on Friday, saying that while there is no definite date for Odegaard's return, he is recovering well.

Recovery timeline Arteta provides update on Odegaard's recovery "He will be out for weeks, with no definite date for his return," Arteta said in a press conference. He added that the situation is unfortunate given the player's injury history this season but remains hopeful that Odegaard will return in a few weeks. The manager also hinted that Odegaard's absence could extend beyond the international break, depending on his recovery progress and rehabilitation steps.

Past injuries Third injury setback this season for Odegaard This is the third injury setback for Odegaard this season. He had previously suffered two shoulder injuries that forced him to leave early against Leeds United in August and miss three matches the following month. Despite these setbacks, Arsenal have managed to cope with his absence, thanks to players like Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri, and Mikel Merino stepping up in his place.

Team dynamics Arteta says Odegaard is important for Arsenal When asked about the impact of Odegaard's absence on Arsenal's squad depth, Arteta said, "That doesn't mean Martin isn't a capital player for us. He's very important and we haven't had him since the start of the season." He added that while other players have performed well in his absence, they still need Odegaard back as he makes them a better team.