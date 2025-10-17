Women's World Cup: Pakistan, New Zealand meet in must-win fixture 

The 19th ODI of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see New Zealand take on Pakistan. The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 18, at the R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo. Both teams are coming off rain-affected matches, making this encounter even more important for their semi-final aspirations. The Kiwis will take the field as favorites. Here is the match preview.

Match details Pitch report and weather forecast The R. Premadasa surface is known to be slow and challenging for batters, rewarding disciplined bowling and patient batting. Chasing teams have been successful here in the ongoing tourney. Meanwhile, Colombo's weather will be humid with temperatures between 29°C and 32°C. There's a 40% chance of light rain or passing showers, but full play is expected. The game will start at 3:00pm IST.

Team pressure New Zealand in do-or-die situation New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, finds themselves in a do-or-die situation. With just one win from their first four matches (NR: 1), they need to deliver their best to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. Devine has been a beacon of hope with her bat, scoring 260 runs at 86.67. However, the rest of the batting order needs to contribute more consistently. On the bowling front, Lea Tahuhu has been outstanding, claiming seven wickets at just 13.

Team dynamics Pakistan are yet to register a win Notably, the Women in Green are reeling at the bottom of the team standings with three defeats from four matches (NR: 1). A defeat against NZ might officially knock them out of the semi-final race. Their bowling, under the captaincy of Fatima Sana, has been their strong point in the tourney. Sana has taken nine wickets at an average of just 16. Sidra Amin has been their most reliable batter, clocking 116 runs at an average of 38.66.

Information Historical dominance favors New Zealand Historically, New Zealand have dominated Pakistan in ODIs, winning 15 out of 17 matches. Coming to their meetings in World Cups, the Kiwis have won all four games against the Women in Green. Pakistan would want to end this streak.