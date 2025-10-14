Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine claims three-fer against Sri Lanka
What's the story
Veteran New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine shone with the ball against Sri Lanka in Match 15 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match in Colombo witnessed Sri Lanka score 258/6 in 50 overs. Devine, who has been solid with the bat in the ongoing World Cup, showed her finesse with the ball, picking a three-fer against the Lankan Women. Here's more.
Bowling
A three-fer for Devine
Devine introduced herself in the 20th over. She dropped Vishmi Gunaratne off her own bowling. In the 24th over, Devine broke a 101-run opening stand by dismissing her counterpart, Chamari Athapaththu (53). In the 42nd over, she dismissed Kavisha Dilhari (4). Thereafter, she got her 3rd wicket in the form of Piumi Badalge. The wicket came late on in the 48th over.
Stats
Devine races to 110 scalps in WODIs
Devine bowled 9 overs and clocked 3/54. She conceded at 6 runs an over. The celebrated cricketer now owns 15 wickets in Women's World Cup from 29 matches at 31.60. Overall in the format, Devine has bagged 110 scalps from 156 matches at 36.02. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches against Sri Lanka, she has 13 wickets at 21.23.