Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine claims three-fer against Sri Lanka

Bowling

A three-fer for Devine

Devine introduced herself in the 20th over. She dropped Vishmi Gunaratne off her own bowling. In the 24th over, Devine broke a 101-run opening stand by dismissing her counterpart, Chamari Athapaththu (53). In the 42nd over, she dismissed Kavisha Dilhari (4). Thereafter, she got her 3rd wicket in the form of Piumi Badalge. The wicket came late on in the 48th over.