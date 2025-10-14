Women's World Cup: Nilakshi de Silva slams 55* against NZ

Sri Lanka's Nilakshi de Silva scored a pivotal 55*-run knock against New Zealand in Match 15 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match in Colombo witnessed the Lankans score 258/6 in 50 overs. Nilakshi played a solid hand late on. Her fiery knock pushed Sri Lanka's score past 250. She completed a 26-ball fifty for her side. Here are further details.

Knock Nilakshi plays her part Nilakshi walked in when her side was 188/4 in the 42nd over. Soon, a well set Hasini Perera (44) departed, leaving the Lankans at 198/5. A 35-run stand followed between Nilakshi and Piumi Wathsala Badalge. Nilakshi then added an unbeaten 25-run stand with Anushka Sanjeewani. She was the main force in the latter stages and helped her side get to a respectable score.

Stats 4th fifty and 1,000 WODI runs for Nilakshi Nilakshi's 55* was laced with 7 fours and a six. Playing her 51st match, Nilakshi has raced past 1,000 WODI runs. She now has 1,054 runs at 25.27. This was her 4th fifty in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 games against NZ-W, she has 216 runs at 27 (50s: 1).

Do you know? Maiden World Cup fifty In the ongoing World Cup, her scores read 35, 23 and 55*. Nilakshi, who is playing her maiden World Cup, has 113 runs from three matches at 56.50.