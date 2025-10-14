Sides with most successive Test series wins against an opposition

India routed West Indies 2-0 in the two-match series after winning the Delhi Test on October 14. The Shubman Gill-led side successfully chased down 121 on the final day after enforcing the follow-on. According to Cricbuzz, India now have the joint-most consecutive Test series wins against an opposition. They have won 10 series on the trot against WI between 2002 and 2025.

#1 India: 10 series vs West Indies (2002-2025*) India continue their dominance over WI in Tests. WI, once the sport's powerhouse, haven't won a Test series against India in over two decades. Meanwhile, India have won 10 successive Test series against the Windies between 2002 and 2025. WI last beat India in a Test series in May 2002 at home. Notably, WI's last Test win over India came during that series.

Do you know? Another record for India In Delhi, India won their 27th back-to-back Test match without a defeat against West Indies. These are the most such Test wins for India against a single opposition in the format.

#2 South Africa: 10 series vs West Indies (1998-2024*) In Delhi, India equaled the record of South Africa, who have also won 10 back-to-back Test series against WI. Notably, the Windies have a solitary series win over SA in Test history (1992). Meanwhile, SA have prevailed in 1998, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2021, 2023, and 2024. WI last won a Test against the Proteas in 2007.