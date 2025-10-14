Stuart Broad gives his verdict on Australia's current Test squad

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad has said that Australia's current squad is the weakest they have had since 2010. He made the remark while reacting to former Australian batsman David Warner 's prediction that England would lose the upcoming Ashes series in Australia by a margin of 4-0. Broad was part of the last England team to win an Ashes series in Australia back in 2010-11, when they retained the urn after winning it with a scoreline of 3-1. Here's more.

Tough task Tough task to win in Australia: Broad Broad, who retired after the 2023 Ashes series in England, acknowledged that winning in Australia is a tough task for any team. "It's very, very difficult to win in Australia as an England side or any side - it just is," he told the For the Love of Cricket podcast on BBC Sounds. The former bowler also added that while Australia are favorites due to their home advantage and strong performance history, there are doubts over their current team.

Words Despite being favorites, Australia have got question marks "Australia have to be massive favourites. The question really was 'Which team's under the most pressure?' Well, Australia are under the most pressure because they're expected to win. They're brilliant at home," Broad quipped. He felt there are question marks over the team and fitness of skipper Pat Cummins. "But they've got question marks over their team and question marks over [the fitness of] captain [Pat Cummins]."

Team comparison Best England team since 2010, says Broad Broad said it's probably the worst Australian side since 2010 and on the contrary, the best England side since that period. "You wouldn't be outlandish in thinking - it's actually not an opinion, it's a fact - it's probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won, and it's the best English team since 2010." He believes these factors contribute to what could be an exciting Ashes series. "So those things match up to the fact it's going to be a brilliant Ashes series."

Team dynamics Cummins's absence could affect Australia If Cummins doesn't play, Australia will have a relatively senior bowling attack comprising Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland. The other seamers are either inexperienced or untested at the Test level. Broad pointed out that Australia have been consistent for a long time but their current team structure isn't as predictable as before. He drew parallels with the 2010-11 series when England last won in Australia.