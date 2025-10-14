Rajeev Shukla defends Harshit Rana's selection, backs Gautam Gambhir

Rajeev Shukla , the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president, has defended the inclusion of young pacer Harshit Rana in India's ODI squad against Australia. The decision drew criticism from fans and experts alike. Some even alleged that Rana's selection was due to his association with Gautam Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, Shukla, in his latest statement, dismissed these claims. He stated that such remarks can affect a player's morale.

Accountability One should think before making comments: Shukla Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "Gautam Gambhir is right. If someone has any complaints about the players, then it should be done responsibly. This will bring the players' morale down." He further stressed that it's the team's responsibility to select players, and one should think before making comments about them. Shukla's statement came after Gambhir backed Rana following India's Test series win over West Indies.

Coach's stand Gambhir defends Rana after Delhi Test After the 2nd Test in Delhi, Indian head coach Gambhir came out in defense of Rana. The defense came after former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth alleged that Rana was picked as a "yes man" of Gambhir. Srikkanth had made these comments on his YouTube channel, prompting Gambhir to respond at a press conference Gambhir slammed Srikkanth's comments, saying it was "shameful" to target a 23-year-old for the sake of YouTube views.

Background check Credentials questioned by former great Gambhir further defended Rana by saying, "His (Rana's) father is not a selector. He has played cricket on his own merit." Gambhir stressed that it's unfair to target young players like Rana for personal gains or views. Srikkanth earlier claimed that Rana's association with Gambhir during their time at KKR was the reason behind his inclusion in the Indian ODI squad for Australia.