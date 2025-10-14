Roston Chase terms India Test series as 'stepping stone'

West Indies cricket team captain Roston Chase has termed his side's recent performance against India as a "stepping stone" in their journey as a Test-playing nation. Even though the team lost by seven wickets in the 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Chase was encouraged by the fight shown by his players. WI scored 248 and 390 after India's 518/5. India then claimed a 7-wicket win, scoring 124/3. Here's more.

Captain's perspective Chase emphasizes it's a building step for the Windies "Yeah, I think this is the kind of fight that I wanted to see from us, from matches before", Chase said at the post-match press conference. "So, I think this is a stepping stone, a building step for us to go forward and improve as a Test-playing nation. This is a performance that I think will give us the confidence and boost us in terms of that belief that we can do it against proper Test-playing nations," he added.

Systemic issues Challenges in West Indies cricket system Chase also highlighted the challenges faced by players in the West Indies cricket system. He said, "When a lot of our players come into the international level, they play like 20 first-class games, 15 first-class games." This lack of experience at domestic levels makes it difficult for players to adapt and perform consistently at international levels. Despite these challenges, Chase remains hopeful about his team's future performances in Test cricket.

Player spotlight Praise for all-rounder Justin Greaves Chase also praised all-rounder Justin Greaves for his performance in the series against India. "Yeah, well, actually, if we had batted first, he [Greaves] would have batted at No. 6," Chase said. "But obviously him being the allrounder, bowling allrounder, bowling many [14 out of 134.2] overs first, we just wanted to give him some rest. So we just put him at No. 7. But yeah, I think he's a capable batsman. I know him for a long period and I personally think his batting is better than his bowling."