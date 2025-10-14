Lahore Test: South Africa require 226 runs to beat Pakistan

The third day of the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium recorded 16 wickets. South Africa were bowled out for 269, facing a 109-run deficit. Noman Ali completed his record six-fer. However, the Proteas bounced back after bowling Pakistan out for 167. Senuran Muthusamy and Simon Harmer shared nine wickets. Chasing 277, SA lost two wickets before stumps (51/2).

SA innings SA bowled out despite de Zorzi's ton SA started the Day 3 proceedings at 216/6 with Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy in the middle. Despite losing Muthusamy, de Zorzi reached his ton off 162 balls. He eventually fell to Noman Ali after taking Pakistan past 250. While de Zorzi slammed a 171-ball 104 (4s:10, 6s:2), Harmer's unbeaten 19 (36) guided SA to 269.

Milestone First South African with Test ton in Pakistan since 2021 According to ESPNcricinfo, de Zorzi raced to his maiden Test century against Pakistan. De Zorzi's effort was particularly significant as it marked the first time a South African scored a century in Pakistan since 2021. Before De Zorzi, the last South African to score a Test hundred against Pakistan was Aiden Markram, who slammed 108 in Rawalpindi in February 2021.

Noman Ali Ali's six-fer bolsters Pakistan in Lahore Spinner Noman Ali was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the first innings. He took six wickets for 112 runs (three maidens). The spinner dismissed SA captain Markram (20) besides removing Wiaan Mulder (17), Tristan Stubbs (8), Kyle Verreynne (2), Tony de Zorzi (104), and Prenellan Subrayen (4). Noman Ali's spell on Day 3 wasn't just about match impact; it was historic.

Record Records galore for Noman Ali Ali finished with 6/112, now the best bowling figures for Pakistan against South Africa in home Tests. No other Pakistan bowler owns a six-fer in this regard. According to ESPNcricinfo, Ali now has the most innings fifers among left-arm spinners in Test cricket (9), surpassing Iqbal Qasim's record of eight. Pervez Sajjad trails Qasim with three such hauls.

Muthusamy Muthusamy shines again with the ball After scripting records with his six-fer, SA's Muthusamy took a fifer in the second innings. The Proteas spinner dismissed Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Noman Ali to complete his fifer. Muthusamy was the pick of SA's bowlers in the second innings, taking 5/57 in 17 overs (1 maiden). He shone with figures worth 6/117 in the first innings.

Information Best match haul for Muthusamy Muthusamy's 11/174 are now his best returns in a Test match. The Proteas spinner now has 22 wickets from six Tests at an average of 25.22. He completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in the format.

Information Muthusamy joins this elite club According to ESPNcricinfo, Muthusamy also recorded the fourth-best Test match haul by a South African spinner. He is only behind Hugh Tayfield (13/165 vs Australia in 1952 and 13/192 vs England in 1957) and Keshav Maharaj (12/283 vs Sri Lanka in 2018).