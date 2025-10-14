SA's Senuran Muthusamy records his career-best Test haul: Stats

Another five-wicket haul from spinner Senuran Muthusamy bolstered South Africa on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Muthusamy shared nine wickets with Simon Harmer as Pakistan were bowled out for 167 in the second innings. The Proteas fared well after facing a 109-run first-innings deficit. They were later set a target of 277 runs. According to ESPNcricinfo, Muthusamy recorded his career-best match haul in Test cricket.

Match highlights Muthusamy shines again with the ball In the second innings, Pakistan were down to 33/2, losing Imam-ul-Haq (0) and skipper Shan Masood (7) before the 10-over mark. Although Abdullah Shafique fell to Muthusamy after a fine start, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel took Pakistan past 110. Kagiso Rabada finally dismissed Babar to break the stand. Muthusamy then dismissed Shakeel, who propelled Pakistan to 150. He removed Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Noman Ali to complete his fifer.

Match haul Best match haul for Muthusamy Muthusamy was the pick of SA's bowlers in the second innings, taking 5/57 in 17 overs (1 maiden). He shone with figures worth 6/117 in the first innings. Muthusamy's 11/174 are now his best returns in a Test match. The Proteas spinner now has 22 wickets from six Tests at an average of 25.22. He completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in the format.