Chamari Athapaththu slams her 20th fifty in WODIs: Key stats

Knock

Athapaththu falls right after her half-century

Athapaththu's 53-run knock came from 72 balls. She hit 7 fours during the knock. Athapaththu consumed her time and focused on laying a platform. However, the scoring rate was pretty slow. In the 22nd over, Athapaththu completed her fifty before perishing soon thereafter. Athapaththu wanted to lift the run rate a little but has perished while trying to do so.