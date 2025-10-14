Chamari Athapaththu slams her 20th fifty in WODIs: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu hit a crucial half-century against New Zealand in Match 15 of the ICC Women's World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Athapaththu added a crucial 101-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Vishmi Gunaratne before perishing in the 24th over. It was a clutch knock from Sri Lanka Women's premier batter. Here are further details and stats.
Knock
Athapaththu falls right after her half-century
Athapaththu's 53-run knock came from 72 balls. She hit 7 fours during the knock. Athapaththu consumed her time and focused on laying a platform. However, the scoring rate was pretty slow. In the 22nd over, Athapaththu completed her fifty before perishing soon thereafter. Athapaththu wanted to lift the run rate a little but has perished while trying to do so.
Stats
6th fifty-plus score for Athapaththu against NZ-W
Playing her 118th match, Athapaththu has raced to 3,988 runs at an average of 35.29. This was her 20th fifty in the format (100s: 9). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus New Zealand, this was Athapaththu's 4th fifty (100s: 2). She has scored 534 runs at 44.50. Athapaththu owns 620 runs from 17 World Cup games at 38.75. This was her 5th fifty (100s: 1).