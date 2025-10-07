Dissecting Sophie Devine's stunning numbers after her 300th international appearance

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has made history by entering the list of the top-10 run-scorers in ICC Women's World Cup history. This milestone came during her 300th international match for the White Ferns. In the match against South Africa in Indore, she scored an impressive 85 runs off 98 balls, albeit in a losing cause. On this note, we decode Devine's numbers in international cricket following her 300th match.

DYK Devine joins these names The aforementioned game also saw Devine's long-time teammate Suzie Bates become the first woman cricketer to play 350 internationals. Besides Bates, Devine joined India's Harmanpreet Kaur (342), Australia's Ellyse Perry (341), India's Mithali Raj (333), England's Charlotte Edwards (309), and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge (300) in the 300-match club, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, Devine's international debut came way back on October 18, 2006, in a WT20I against Australia. Her WODI debut came four days later against the same opposition.

Career highlights Tenth-highest run-scorer in Women's World Cup history Devine has now played 27 World Cup matches, scoring 866 runs at an average of 37.65. She has a strike rate of over 94 with three centuries and three fifties to her name. Her highest score in the tournament is an impressive 145 runs. This performance makes her the 10th-highest run-scorer in Women's World Cup history. She scored a brilliant 112 against Australia in NZ's tournament opener. She backed her ton with an 85-run knock.

WODI stats Nine tons and 17 fifties in WODIs Having played 154 WODIs, Devine now owns 4,187 runs from 141 innings at 32.71. This was her 17th fifty. In addition, she has 9 tons. The 36-year-old is now only behind Bates (5,896) and Amy Satterthwaite (4,639) in terms of WODI runs for the White Ferns. Overall, she is currently the 14th-highest run-getter in the format.

List One of the three all-rounders with this double With her right-arm medium-pace bowling, Devine has accounted for 107 wickets at 36.5. The tally includes an economy of 4.57. Her best figures read 3/24. WI's Stafanie Taylor (5,873 runs & 155 wickets) and Australia's Ellyse Perry (4,362 runs & 166 wickets) are the only other all-rounders with the WODI double of 4,000 runs and 100 wickets.

T20I stats Nearly 3,500 runs in WT20Is Coming to her WT20I numbers, Devine has scored 3,431 runs from 146 games at an average of 28.12. Her strike rate reads 120.38 as the tally includes 22 50-plus scores, including a ton. The dasher is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Only Bates (4,716), who happens to be WT20I's all-time leading run-getter, has more runs in the format for NZ than Devine. Last year, Devine led NZ to their maiden WT20 World Cup title.