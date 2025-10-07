Century stands for South Africa vs New Zealand in WODIs 

Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus led South Africa Women to a comfortable six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match was played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Brits scored a brilliant century (101 off 98 balls) while Luus remained unbeaten on 83 off 114 balls. The duo stitched together a match-winning second-wicket partnership of 159 runs. Here we decode the century stands for SA pairs against NZ in WODI history.

#1 Lee & Wolvaardt - 163 in Auckland, 2020 Chasing a target of 260 in the 2020 Auckland affair, SA were off to a perfect start with openers Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt adding a brilliant 163 for the opening wicket. This remains SA's highest WODI stand against NZ for any wicket. The partnership was finally broken when Lee was agonizingly dismissed for a run-a-ball 99. Wolvaardt returned unbeaten on 91 off 124 balls as SA won by seven wickets.

#2 Brits & Luus - 159 in Indore, 2025 Brits & Luus's 159-run stand in the aforementioned Indore affair comes second on this list. Chasing 232 in the game, SA lost opener and captain Wolvaardt with just 26 runs on the board. Then arrived Luus to join Brits and it was one-way traffic thereafter. New Zealand bowlers had no answers to the onslaught of Brits as she ended up scoring a fiery 101 off 98 balls. Luus (83* off 114 balls) returned unbeaten as SA won by six wickets.

#3 De Klerk & Tryon - 124 in Potchefstroom, 2023 Chasing 236 in the 2023 Potchefstroom affair, SA were reeling at 111/5. Nadine de Klerk then joined Chloe Tryon in the middle, and the duo scripted a valiant 124-run stand for the sixth wicket. Tryon was the aggressor in the partnership as she hammered a sensational 58-ball 71 before being dismissed. De Klerk returned unbeaten on 58 off 77 balls as the Proteas prevailed by four wickets.