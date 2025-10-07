Marnus Labuschagne dropped from Australia's ODI squad against India: Details 

Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from Australia 's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India. Matt Renshaw, who is in line for a potential ODI debut, has been included in the squad following Labuschagne's omission. The decision comes after Labuschagne's disappointing performance in recent ODIs, where he only managed a top score of 47 in his last 10 innings. Here we decode his recent struggles.

Strugg;es An average of 21.90 since 2024 Since the start of 2024, Labuschagne has managed just 241 runs across 17 games at a paltry average of 21.90. He has breached the 50-run mark just once in this period, having scored 77* against England in Nottingham last year. Labuschagne also had a hard time in the away ODI series against Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy earlier this year. He could only manage 93 runs across five innings in these games at 18.60.

Information Here are his overall ODI stats Having played 66 ODIs so far, Labuschagne has scored 1,871 runs at an average of 34.64. This includes 14 50-plus scores, including a couple of tons. He also scored a match-winning fifty in the 2023 World Cup final against India.

Tests Poor run in Tests as well Earlier this year, Labuschagne was dropped from the Test team as well. As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne averaged just 27.82 in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, having scored 974 runs from 20 matches. This includes a solitary hundred and eight fifties across 36 innings. No other Australian with 500-plus runs in this cycle, while operating in the top seven, has a sub-34 average.