Yuvraj 'ignores' father Yograj, but has gifted 'baba' ₹15L watch?

Yograj Singh, the father of legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh , has opened up about his strained relationship with his son. In a recent interview with Udta Punjab, Singh expressed his disappointment over being ignored by his children despite all the sacrifices he made for them. He emphasized that he never spent money on himself and supported the families.

Parental sacrifices 'The father who spilled blood, sweat, and tears...' Singh questioned how his children could forget him after all he had done for them. He said, "The father who spilled blood, sweat, and tears to help you reach such heights - is he lesser than your Baba?" He further questioned why he was ignored despite giving his all to help his children succeed in life. Singh (67) had particular complaints against his star cricketer son.

Gift comparison 'You've never bought your father a kurta-pyjama' Singh lamented that while he never got a kurta-pyjama from Yuvraj, a spiritual guru was gifted a watch worth ₹15 lakh. He said, "You turn your back on him? You've never bought your father a kurta-pyjama, but the Baba has been gifted a ₹15 lakh watch?" He was most likely referring to Hansali Wale Baba, as he objected to his ex-wife Shabnam's association with the same. "I don't trust any of these so-called leaders..."