Yuvraj 'ignores' father Yograj, but has gifted 'baba' ₹15L watch?
What's the story
Yograj Singh, the father of legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has opened up about his strained relationship with his son. In a recent interview with Udta Punjab, Singh expressed his disappointment over being ignored by his children despite all the sacrifices he made for them. He emphasized that he never spent money on himself and supported the families.
Parental sacrifices
'The father who spilled blood, sweat, and tears...'
Singh questioned how his children could forget him after all he had done for them. He said, "The father who spilled blood, sweat, and tears to help you reach such heights - is he lesser than your Baba?" He further questioned why he was ignored despite giving his all to help his children succeed in life. Singh (67) had particular complaints against his star cricketer son.
Gift comparison
'You've never bought your father a kurta-pyjama'
Singh lamented that while he never got a kurta-pyjama from Yuvraj, a spiritual guru was gifted a watch worth ₹15 lakh. He said, "You turn your back on him? You've never bought your father a kurta-pyjama, but the Baba has been gifted a ₹15 lakh watch?" He was most likely referring to Hansali Wale Baba, as he objected to his ex-wife Shabnam's association with the same. "I don't trust any of these so-called leaders..."
Family estrangement
Singh prefers being close to God over missing his children
In a video shared by Highbrow Studios on YouTube, Singh expressed his wish to see all four of his children and grandchildren together. However, he said that they prefer to stay away from him. He added that he prefers being close to God over missing them. "They know that their father is a decent person," he said in the video. A former cricketer himself, Singh later turned to acting and has appeared in over 200 Punjabi and Hindi films.