Australia vs India, ODI series: Presenting the statistical preview

The Indian cricket team will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting Sunday, October 19. The first match will be played in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25). Under Shubman Gill's leadership, India will be hoping to carry the momentum from their recent performances in the T20 Asia Cup and Test series against West Indies. Here we present the statistical preview of the series.

Series overview Results of their last four bilateral series The last four bilateral series between India and Australia have been tightly contested. India won 2-1 at home in September 2023, while Australia triumphed 2-1 in India earlier that year. During India's tour of Australia in November 2020, the hosts won the three-match series by a margin of 2-1. Earlier, India had defeated Australia at home with a similar scoreline in January 2020.

Head-to-head statistics Overall head-to-head record: India vs Australia India and Australia have faced each other 152 times in ODI cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo. Out of these encounters, India have won 58 matches while Australia has emerged victorious on 84 occasions (NR: 10). When it comes to games played on Australian soil, the two teams have clashed 54 times with India winning just 14 matches and losing 38 (NR: 2). India's solitary bilateral ODI series win in Australia came in 2019, when they won by 2-1.

Australia Renshaw named in Australia's squad Uncapped batter Matthew Renshaw has been included in Australia's squad, which will be led by Mitchell Marsh. Regular skipper Pat Cummins is still recovering from lumbar bone stress ahead of the Ashes. ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Inclusions from second ODI onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

Performers Here are Australia's key performers Having played 33 home ODIs, Adam Zampa has scalped 53 wickets at an average of 27.71 (ER: 5.40). Mitchell Starc has two five-wicket hauls against the Indian team in ODI cricket. Travis Head, who has a knack of delivering against India in vital matches, owns 384 ODI runs against them at a strike rate of 103.22. Marsh has an average and strike rate of 59.12 and 115.36 respectively versus India in ODIs (473 runs).

India squad Gill will lead Team India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been named in India's squad. The two players, who are now retired from Tests and T20Is, have not represented India since the Champions Trophy in February and March. However, there is a change in leadership with Shubman Gill replacing Rohit as the ODI skipper. Shreyas Iyer is the new vice-captain of the team. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

Information Here is India's ODI squad India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Peformers Here are India's key performers Rohit has the most sixes for a visiting batter in ODIs Down Under (34). While Rohit averages a stunning 58.23 versus the hosts in Australia, Kohli has an average of 47.17 in this regard. Since the start of 2023, Kuldeep Yadav has taken 62 ODI wickets at an average of 22.90. With 243 runs across five games at 48.60, Shreyas Iyer was the leading run-getter of the 2025 Champions Trophy.