Decoding Team India's H2H record against Australia in ODIs

The Indian cricket team is set to face Australia for a three-match ODI series, starting Sunday, October 19. The first ODI will be played in Perth before the action will shift to Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25). India will be keen to build on from their recent show in the T20 Asia Cup and two-match Test series against West Indies. Here's more.

Bilaterals 2-2 between the two sides in last 4 bilateral series The last 4 bilateral series between the two teams has been closely contested. India won 2-1 at home in September 2023. Prior to that, the Aussies prevailed 2-1 in India, March 2023. India had toured Australia in November 2020 and lost the three-match series 2-1. In January 2020, India prevailed 2-1 over the Aussies at home.

H2H What is the H2H record between the two teams? The Indian cricket team has met Australia 152 times in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Team India has won 58 matches. On the other hand, Australia have managed 84 wins. 10 matches have witnessed no results. In Australia, the two sides have met 54 times. India have won only 14 matches with the Aussies bagging 38 victories (NR: 2).