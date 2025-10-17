Should Australia consider Marnus Labuschagne for The Ashes?

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne will be hoping that he finds a place in the squad for The Ashes . Test cricket's ultimate 5-match series between Australia and England will start next month in Perth. Labuschagne has been amongst the runs of late in domestic cricket, scoring big hundreds. On Thursday, he ended up getting a brilliant 159 off 197 balls for Queensland against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield competition. Here's more.

Form 4th ton across formats in recent times for Queensland This was Labuschagne's fourth century in five innings of domestic cricket, including another red-ball ton (160 off 206) against Tasmania earlier this month and two more in List A matches. Since the Australia vs South Africa ODIs, his scores for Queensland read 130 and 2 (List A), 160 (First-Class), 105 (List A) and 159 (First-Class).

Career stats A look at Labuschagne's First-Class and Test stats With this knock of 159, the 31-year-old has raced to 12,242 runs from 168 matches (295 innings) at around 45, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 34th FC ton. He also owns 60 fifties. Meanwhile, he has played 58 Tests, scoring 11 centuries and 23 fifties. He owns 4,435 runs at 46.19. Against England, he has hit 1,016 runs at 40.64 with 2 tons and 7 fifties.

Support from Warner David Warner backs Labuschagne's selection Former Australia opener David Warner has backed Labuschagne's selection for The Ashes. "I think when you've got a lot of Test cricket under your belt, you know what he's capable of and know what he can do," as per Sky Sports News. However, he suggested that Labuschagne should bat at No. 3 instead of opening the innings.

Opening prospects Potential batting order for Australia against England If selected for The Ashes, Labuschagne could open the batting with Sam Konstas, who averaged just eight in the West Indies series with a best of 25. He may also partner veteran Usman Khawaja at the top of the order. Cameron Green batted at No. 3 in the Caribbean series, averaging 30.66 runs per innings.