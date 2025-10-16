Jordan Pickford signs new Everton deal until summer 2029

Everton FC have announced that their star goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford , has signed a new contract with the club. The deal will keep him at Goodison Park until the summer of 2029. Pickford joined Everton from Sunderland in 2017 for a then British record fee of £30 million for a goalkeeper. Since then, he has been a massive player for the Toffees. Here's more.

Player's reaction 'I'm over the moon' - Pickford "I'm over the moon and it gives me the opportunity to build a legacy for myself here, move forward and build this club to where we want to be," Pickford said, as per the club's official website. "Everton is a really special club to me. Coming from Sunderland as a young lad and growing into a man here, it's been a special time for me and my family."

Career highlights Pickford hopes to leave a legacy at Everton Since joining Everton, Pickford has been an integral part of the team. He has played all 80 of his England caps while being an Everton player. The keeper hopes his time at the club will be remembered alongside greats like Neville Southall. "I want to keep building that legacy," he said, adding he doesn't want to be far behind Southall when his time comes to an end.

Team dynamics 'Dark days are behind us' Pickford has been a key player for Everton in recent years, especially during their relegation battles and financial troubles. But now, he feels the club is on the right path. "I think the dark days are behind us and it's about building that momentum as a team," he said. The keeper also praised new owners for their commitment to moving the club forward.

Future goals Pickford aims for silverware with Everton Pickford is determined to help Everton reclaim their status as a competitive team in Europe. "We want to have that direction and, hopefully, one day we'll lift some silverware as well," he said. The keeper has also kept a record nine consecutive clean sheets for England and hasn't conceded at international level for over a year.

Information Pickford has made 326 appearances for Everton Pickford has made 326 appearances for Everton in all competitions with 300 of them coming in the Premier League. Overall, Pickford owns 331 Premier League appearances, including 31 for Sunderland. He has 89 clean sheets under his belt.