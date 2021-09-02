Try out these games if you like GTA V

Five games like Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA V is one of the most popular action-adventure games with an intriguing storyline. Besides competing in several top-notch missions, one can buy fancy properties, vehicles, and high-end weapons in the game. Although the GTA series has been dynamic, there are plenty of other games which offer similar gameplay. Here, we list out some of them.

RDR 2

Another gem by Rockstar Games

Just like GTA, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an action-adventure game, developed by Rockstar Games (in 2018). The third entry in the Red Dead series has a story set in 1899 in the Western, Midwestern, and Southern United States. The game is presented through both first and third-person perspectives. Notably, the gameplay includes shootouts, heists, hunting, horse riding, and even interacting with non-player characters.

Mafia II

The game depicts power struggle of mafia families

Mafia II is another action-adventure game developed by 2K Czech and published by 2K Games. It was launched in 2010. It is set in the fictional city of Empire Bay during the mid-1940s. The story follows Vito Scaletta, a Sicilian-American war veteran. Played from a third-person perspective, Scaletta gets caught in the power struggle of mafia families. It is a sequel to 2002's Mafia.

Sleeping Dogs

Help Wei Shen to fight crime in Hong Kong

Sleeping Dogs has been developed by United Front Games and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. Set in Hong Kong, the story follows Wei Shen, an undercover Chinese-American police officer, on assignment to invade an organization. The gameplay focuses on fighting, shooting, and parkouring. There are several gadgets involved that can be used to combat. It also uses the third-person perspective.

Payday 2

A first-person shooter game

Payday 2 is a cooperative game developed by Overkill Software and published by 505 Games. The story follows a gang that performs a series of heists in Washington. One can perform the heists alone along with the 22 members of the gang. Two other players can team-up in the heist. The players can participate in several robberies, as well as produce and distribute narcotics.

Just Cause 4

Join this just cause to fight private military

Just Cause 4, released in 2011, is an action-adventure game developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game is set in a fictional South American country called Solis. In the game, the player serves as protagonist Rico Rodríguez who arrives in Solis to lock horns with The Black Hand, the world's biggest private military.