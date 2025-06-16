Lewis Hamilton gutted after striking groundhog during Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, has expressed his devastation after accidentally hitting a groundhog during the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The incident occurred during the 13th lap of the race in Montreal and left a hole in his Mercedes car's floor.
Despite finishing sixth, Hamilton was more concerned about the groundhog's death.
Besides, George Russell secured Mercedes's first victory of the 2025 Formula 1 season after a controlled drive.
Emotional impact
'I'm so sad about it...': Hamilton
Hamilton, a known animal lover and vegan, was heartbroken over the "horrible" death of the groundhog.
He said, "It was feeling pretty decent up until then. And then I didn't see it happen but obviously I heard I hit a groundhog."
The British racer added, "So that's devastating. I love animals and I'm so sad about it. That's horrible."
Vehicle impact
Significant damage to Hamilton's car
Hamilton, who owns a French bulldog, said he didn't see the groundhog before hitting it.
The collision with the groundhog caused significant damage to Hamilton's Ferrari SF-25 car.
The team's estimate suggested that the damage cost him about "half a second per lap" for the rest of the race.
Despite this setback, Hamilton managed to finish sixth.
A look at the top 10 drivers
Top 10 drivers: George Russell (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber), Esteban Ocon (Haas), and Carlos Sainz (Williams).