What's the story

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, has expressed his devastation after accidentally hitting a groundhog during the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the 13th lap of the race in Montreal and left a hole in his Mercedes car's floor.

Despite finishing sixth, Hamilton was more concerned about the groundhog's death.

Besides, George Russell secured Mercedes's first victory of the 2025 Formula 1 season after a controlled drive.