US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the Legion of Merit to PM Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the strategic partnership of the two countries and the emergence of India as a global power. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

PM Modi was given the prestigious award in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the US and India to address global challenges. The award presented to PM Modi, Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit is given only to the Head of State or Government.

