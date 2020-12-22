Last updated on Dec 22, 2020, 11:14 am
Hi,
Written byAstha Oriel
US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the Legion of Merit to PM Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the strategic partnership of the two countries and the emergence of India as a global power.
India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.
“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC— NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020
PM Modi was given the prestigious award in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the US and India to address global challenges.
The award presented to PM Modi, Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit is given only to the Head of State or Government.
White House National Security Council tweeted, "President Trump awarded the Legion of Merit to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. "
Trump also awarded the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison "for his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security."
