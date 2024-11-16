Summarize Simplifying... In short Kaley Cuoco, known for her role as Penny in 'The Big Bang Theory', might make a cameo in the show's upcoming spinoff.

Her character Penny could interact with Stuart, a supporting character in the spinoff, in various scenarios, such as visiting the comic book store.

What's the story Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny in The Big Bang Theory, is said to be eyeing a return to the franchise. This comes after the release of a new expansion series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which has little connection to the original, and which branched off from another TBBT spinoff, Young Sheldon. What's more, yet another spinoff is in the works by Chuck Lorre that will star three fan-favorite supporting characters—Stuart (Kevin Sussman), Denise (Lauren Lapkus), and Bert (Brian Posehn).

Cuoco's new project could facilitate 'TBBT' spinoff cameo

Cuoco is set to star in a new comedy, Kansas City Star, from the Hacks team of Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. Although she's busy, this project could open the doors for a cameo appearance as Penny in the untitled The Big Bang Theory spinoff. Both shows are produced by Warner Bros. TV, so it would be easier to coordinate Cuoco's return to the franchise if filming schedules allow.

Potential benefits of Cuoco's return to 'TBBT' franchise

Cuoco's possible return as Penny could also come with a number of narrative benefits. She could give an update on the Pasadena gang after The Big Bang Theory finale and solve the mystery of what happened to Leonard. Plus, her cameo could increase interest in Lorre's new spinoff, which is going to have supporting characters at its center.

Cuoco's potential involvement in 'TBBT' spinoff

While we don't know much about the Stuart-led The Big Bang Theory spinoff, there are a few ways Penny could make an appearance. Perhaps she could run into Stuart in California, where adult Sheldon confirmed she still lives. Or Penny could drop by the comic book store to revive Leonard's interest in his old hobbies or if their kid inherits a love for superheroes and fictional characters.