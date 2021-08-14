Delhi: NDMC launches 'Cleancity' app to improve sanitation

The app will allow residents of the area to register complaints related to the picking of garbage by designated vehicles

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday launched a GPS-driven mobile application "Cleancity" that will allow residents of the area to register complaints related to the picking of garbage by designated vehicles. The app has been launched ahead of Independence Day. Singh said that the residents of the Civil Lines Zone, Keshavpuram Zone, and Rohini Zone can avail this facility.

App will be available in Google Playstore, Apple store soon

Singh said through this app, citizens can see the GPS location of garbage-lifting vehicles, register their complaints, and give suggestions to improve services. Citizens will be able to download the mobile app through the Google Playstore and Apple store in a few days, the NDMC said. NDMC's Standing Committee's Chairman Jogi Ram Jain said, "We need freedom from garbage to make the city clean."

Students pledged to discourage use of plastic

Ram also appealed to everyone to work toward this goal. Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to mark the 75th year of Independence, the NDMC has administered a pledge to all municipal school students through online mode to discourage use of plastic, and make others stop using single-use plastic.

NDMC schools to gather information on freedom struggle under initiative

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the NDMC schools are also organizing activities online such as gathering information on the freedom struggle and stories of unsung heroes," Goel said. Notably, Singh and his South Delhi counterpart Mukesh Suryan jointly hoisted the national flag at Civic Center, headquarters of both the north corporation and south corporation, on Friday.

Delhi government kicked off Independence Day celebrations on Monday

Meanwhile, the Delhi government commenced Independence Day celebrations on Monday by organizing the ceremonial run from the city secretariat to Rajghat. The event was aimed to raise the spirit of patriotism and consciousness for health and fitness.