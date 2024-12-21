Kerala High Court cancels Sunburn festival in landslide-hit Wayanad
The Kerala High Court has canceled the Sunburn music festival, which was set to happen on New Year's Eve in Wayanad. The decision came after residents of Meppadi, Wayanad, filed a case against the event for illegal construction at 'Boche 1000 Acres.' The court has now issued an interim order for the district collector, police, and panchayat to enforce this ban.
Court cites illegal construction and safety risks
The Wayanad District Collector, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, had earlier ordered a halt to the festival. He cited illegal land conversion near a landslide-prone area and ongoing construction activities. These activities were potentially disruptive to law and order. A special government pleader told the court that the collector's decision was based on a lack of necessary permits and potential disaster risks.
No permission granted for Sunburn festival
The local panchayat had confirmed that no permission had been granted for the event. The court stressed legal approval was needed for such events and dismissed claims of authorization by the District Tourism Promotion Council. The festival was organized by Boche Bhumiputra Private Limited, owned by businessman Boby Chemmanur. Chemmanur's promotional posts hinted at a massive crowd, with over 10,000 tickets sold and arrangements for massive catering and parking. Locals had flagged the property for suspected illegal construction.