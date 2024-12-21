Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kerala High Court has cancelled the Sunburn festival in Wayanad due to concerns over illegal land conversion and construction near a landslide-prone area.

The decision was supported by the local panchayat, which confirmed that the event, organized by businessman Boby Chemmanur, lacked necessary permissions.

Despite selling over 10,000 tickets, the festival was deemed a potential risk to law and order. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The festival was due to take place near a landslide-prone area

Kerala High Court cancels Sunburn festival in landslide-hit Wayanad

By Snehil Singh 03:18 pm Dec 21, 202403:18 pm

What's the story The Kerala High Court has canceled the Sunburn music festival, which was set to happen on New Year's Eve in Wayanad. The decision came after residents of Meppadi, Wayanad, filed a case against the event for illegal construction at 'Boche 1000 Acres.' The court has now issued an interim order for the district collector, police, and panchayat to enforce this ban.

Safety concerns

Court cites illegal construction and safety risks

The Wayanad District Collector, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, had earlier ordered a halt to the festival. He cited illegal land conversion near a landslide-prone area and ongoing construction activities. These activities were potentially disruptive to law and order. A special government pleader told the court that the collector's decision was based on a lack of necessary permits and potential disaster risks.

Authorization issues

No permission granted for Sunburn festival

The local panchayat had confirmed that no permission had been granted for the event. The court stressed legal approval was needed for such events and dismissed claims of authorization by the District Tourism Promotion Council. The festival was organized by Boche Bhumiputra Private Limited, owned by businessman Boby Chemmanur. Chemmanur's promotional posts hinted at a massive crowd, with over 10,000 tickets sold and arrangements for massive catering and parking. Locals had flagged the property for suspected illegal construction.