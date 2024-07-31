In short Simplifying... In short Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, was injured in a road accident and promptly taken to a local government medical college. Her condition is reported as not serious.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George injured in road accident

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:57 am Jul 31, 202410:57 am

What's the story Kerala Health Minister, Veena George, was involved in a car accident near Manjeri on Wednesday morning. The incident took place while George was traveling to the landslide-affected district of Wayanad to supervise rescue operations. Police reports indicate that the accident happened around 7:10 am when George's vehicle collided with a two-wheeler.

Medical update

Health Minister's condition stable after accident

According to reports George was injured in the accident and was immediately transported to the government medical college in Manjeri. Police have confirmed that her condition is not serious. Further details regarding the accident and George's health status are currently awaited.

Prediction

IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' for 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in isolated areas of Kerala on Wednesday. This prediction comes after continuous downpours over the past few days triggered landslides in two villages, resulting in at least 148 deaths and 128 injuries, with hundreds still missing. The warning for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" extends to Thursday, and on the subsequent day, the state is expected to experience "heavy" showers.