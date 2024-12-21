The complaint was filed by Gopal Das

IIM-B director, 7 others booked for allegedly discriminating Dalit professor

By Chanshimla Varah 02:05 pm Dec 21, 202402:05 pm

What's the story A case has been registered against the director and seven professors of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), for allegedly discriminating against a Dalit associate professor on the basis of caste. The complaint was filed by Gopal Das, who accused eight people at IIMB of revealing his caste at the workplace and denying him equal opportunities, PTI reported.

Harassment claims

Das alleges threats, mental harassment

Das also alleged that he faced threats and mental harassment. The case was filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said that those named in the FIR claimed to have obtained a stay order from the court, though authorities are yet to receive it.

Institute's response

IIMB responds to discrimination allegations

In response to the allegations, IIM-B said Das has received support since he joined in 2018. He had applied for an assistant professor role but was offered an associate professor position considering his qualifications. The institute further emphasized that Das received incentives for research and teaching, in addition to his salary, according to the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Promotion controversy

IIMB addresses Das's promotion and harassment complaints

IIM-B clarified that Das's allegations came after his promotion application was kept on hold due to harassment complaints from doctoral students. An inquiry, which included an academic from the SC category, found these complaints justified. "IIMB remains committed to fostering an inclusive academic community and will continue to uphold its legacy of excellence and integrity, and will take appropriate action in consultation with legal experts," the institute said.