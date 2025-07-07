Belinda Bencic reaches her maiden quarter-final at Wimbledon: Key stats

Swiss player Belinda Bencic reached the 2025 Wimbledon quarter-final after beating 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. Bencic claimed a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win in the women's singles fourth round at Court 1. As a result, she qualified for her maiden quarter-final at the Championships. Her only other last eight Grand Slam appearance has come at the US Open. Here are the key stats.

Match stats A look at match stats Bencic won a total of 32 points throughout the match. She served the match's only ace. Alexandrova had a win percentage of 71 on the first serve, with Bencic's second-serve win percentage reading 55. The latter converted all two of her break points. Both Bencic and Alexandrova had nine unforced errors each. The latter registered two double-faults.

Wimbledon Bencic joins these women As mentioned, Bencic reached her maiden women's singles Wimbledon quarter-final. She is now 18-8 at the grass-court Grand Slam. According to Opta, Bencic has become the fourth player competing for Switzerland to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals (women's singles) in the Open Era. She has joined the likes of Martina Hingis, Timea Bacsinszky, and Viktorija Golubic.