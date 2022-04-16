Entertainment

VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar gets married to Vaishali Malahara

VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar gets married to Vaishali Malahara

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 16, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

VJ Cyrus Sahukar is now a married man!

Popular VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar got married to longtime girlfriend-actor Vaishali Malahara in a beautiful destination wedding on Friday. The lovebirds ferried to Alibaug along with close friends and family for the wedding festivities. Celebrities like Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Devraj Sanyal, among others, were present at the getaway wedding and shared various pictures from the events online. Congratulations to both!

Details Couple went for red and white-themed attire

Although the couple is yet to share any official pictures, social media had been buzzing with posts marked #Vairus (a portmanteau of Vaishali and Cyrus). For the big day, Malahara had opted for the quintessential red lehenga, while Sahukar donned a white sherwani and pink turban. The bride's jewelry was gold-based, complementing the patchwork on her outfit. The groom sported a red-beaded necklace.

Shenanigans Glimpses of dancing in 'baraat,' and wedding performances emerged

Seth, who represented the "Ladkewalo ki side," also shared a glimpse of the baraat on Instagram. And, there we could see all the men wearing matching multi-colored turbans. All the happy faces also suggested that red and white dominated the color palette for the day. Entrepreneur Roshan Abbas shared various fun-filled moments from the baraat, post-wedding shenanigans, and the performances by the attendees.

Pre-wedding During 'mehndi'/'sangeet', Sahukar sang for Malahara

Before the nuptials, the pair celebrated their mehndi/sangeet event on Thursday night. Former VJ Mathur had posted several pictures from the glowing evening, where Sahukar was also seen dedicating a song to his then-wife-to-be. For this night, the groom went with a black embellished kurta, while Malahara was dazzling in a green lehenga. Images from the haldi ceremony were shared on social media, too.

Relationship Sahukar went public with his relationship in 2016

Notably, the couple has been together for a long time. The Aisha (2010) actor had announced he was dating the Upstarts (2019) actor in an interview back in 2016. "Yes, she is my girlfriend," Sahukar had said, adding, "We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non-vegetarian's story." The video jockey-turned-actor was last seen in ZEE5's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.