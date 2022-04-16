Veteran TV personality Manju Singh passes away in Mumbai
Veteran Hindi television personality and actor Manju Singh passed away on Thursday reportedly due to cardiac arrest. She was 74 years old. Popular for her role in the 1979 Hindi film, Gol Maal, Singh was also a notable Doordarshan anchor. For many, she is still "didi" who used to present DD's legendary children's show, titled Khel Khilone. May her soul rest in peace.
Singh's family issued a statement on Saturday to confirm the actor's passing. "With profound grief, we inform you about the demise of our Manju Singh," it read. "She lived a beautiful and inspiring life, devoted to her family and her craft. From 'Manju Didi' to 'Manju Nani' she will be truly missed by all." It was reported that she breathed her last in Mumbai.
As soon as the news of Singh's demise surfaced, many of her colleagues took to social media to express their grief. One among them was renowned lyricist-singer-screenwriter-actor Swanand Kirkire. Mourning the loss, the Chumbak actor remembered his professional association with the late TV presenter. "Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show Swaraj for Doordarshan!" he tweeted in Hindi.
मंजू सिंह जी नहीं रही ! मंजू जी मुझे दिल्ली से मुंबई लायी थी दूरदर्शन के लिए उनका शो स्वराज लिखने ! उन्होंने DD के लिए कई नायब शोज़ एक कहानी, शो टाइम आदि बनाए थे . हृषिकेश मुखर्जी की फ़िल्म गोलमाल की रत्ना हमारी प्यारी मंजू जी आपका प्यार कैसे भूल सकता है .. अलविदा ! pic.twitter.com/aKFvMJeFYF— Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 15, 2022
Condolences poured in from fans as well. "[Singh] will live on in her productions like Ek Kahaani and also in the beautiful presentations [and] great warmth [of] her screen presence," wrote one Twitter user. Another user recalled how her Show Theme "would be the reason for...kids to get up early on Sundays and study." Singh was also known for shows like Adhikaar and Swaraj.
One of the pioneers of the 1980s Doordarshan, Singh produced several programs apart from presenting them. Steering away from sensationalism and highly dramatized serials, the multi-faceted talent produced socially relevant programs and educational shows. In 2007, she even established WorldKids Foundation aimed at bringing educational films into classrooms. Apart from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Gol Maal, she featured in movies like Ladies Tailor and Screen Two.