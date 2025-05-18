Decoding the Bundesliga 2024/25 campaign in stats
What's the story
The 2024/25 Bundesliga season came to an end on Saturday, May 17.
Bayern Munich, who lifted their 33rd Bundesliga crown, ended the season on a high with a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Xabi Alonso, who managed Bayer Leverkusen in his final game, saw them draw 2-2 versus Mainz.
It was another enthralling season of football in Germany's top-tier. We decode the season in stats.
First 4
Bayern, Leverkusen, Frankfurt and Dortmund finish top 4
Bayern topped the billing and finished the season on 82 points from 34 matches. Bayern won 25 matches (D7 L2).
Leverkusen finished 2nd, 13 points behind the Bavarians. Leverkusen collected 69 points (W19 D12 L3).
Eintracht Frankfurt took 3rd place with 60 points in their bag (W17 D9 L8).
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund finished 4th with 57 points (W17 D6 L11).
Alonso
Alonso signs off with massive record
Alonso smashed a new Bundesliga record as Leverkusen have gone 34 successive away games without loss.
Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title last season going unbeaten. And this season, Leverkusen avoided defeat in all 17 of their away league fixtures to go 34 matches unbeaten since the start of last season.
Leverkusen broke Bayern Munich's previous record of 33 matches unbeaten on the road.
Stats
A look at the key team stats
Bayern finished the season with the highest number of goals scored (99). Bayern also posted the most league wins (25) and the fewest defeats (2). Bayern also conceded the fewest goals (32).
Leverkusen (72) and Dortmund (71) were the only other sides with 70-plus goals.
VFL Bochum scored the fewest goals (33) whereas Holstein Kiel conceded the most goals (80).
Do you know?
Keil and Bochum relegated; Heidenheim to play relegation playoff
18th-placed Bochum finished bottom with 25 points. A goal difference of -34 meant that they finished below Kiel (25 points). Meanwhile, Heidenheim finished 16th with 29 points. Notably, all three teams posted 21 defeats each (joint-most).
Kane
Harry Kane tops Bundesliga scoring charts
Harry Kane finished as the season's top scorer for the 2nd successive year. And most importantly, he won a major club trophy.
Kane, who scored in matchweek 34 against Hoffeinheim, finished the campaign with 26 goals.
Kane scored 36 goals in 32 games last term and is now the seventh different Bundesliga player to claim successive top scorer's prizes.
Numbers
Olise finishes with the most assists; Wirtz shines
Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) and Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) finished the season with 21 goals each and ended up as the joint-2nd-highest scorers.
Bayern's Michael Olise finished the season with the most assists (15). He also managed 12 goals.
Olise was followed by Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen (12 assists). Wirtz scored 10 goals.
Bayern's Kane had the most goal involvements (34, G26 A8).
Records
Notable stats from the campaign
As per the Bundesliga official website, Bayern clocked the most shots (632). Bayern and Leverkusen struck the woodwork on 18 occasions each (joint-highest).
Leverkusen had the most own goals (4). Bayern scored the most penalty goals (9) and won the most penalties (10).
Bayern had the most ball possession (63%).
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig won the most duels (3,535).