May 18, 202501:59 am

What's the story

The 2024/25 Bundesliga season came to an end on Saturday, May 17.

Bayern Munich, who lifted their 33rd Bundesliga crown, ended the season on a high with a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Xabi Alonso, who managed Bayer Leverkusen in his final game, saw them draw 2-2 versus Mainz.

It was another enthralling season of football in Germany's top-tier. We decode the season in stats.