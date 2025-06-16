Famous celebrity cameos you missed on 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'
What's the story
The iconic sitcom, "F.R.I.E.N.D.S," which is known for its core characters and humor, also has had numerous guest stars over the course of its 10 seasons.
These guest appearances brought in an element of surprise, humor, and intrigue.
Here, we take a look at the lesser-known guest stars who made a subtle yet significant mark on the series.
Favreau's appearance
Jon Favreau's role in 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'
Now a well-known director and actor, Jon Favreau appeared in a few episodes in season three as Pete Becker, Monica's millionaire boyfriend.
The character was quirky and ambitious, having dreams of becoming an ultimate fighting champion.
Despite his wealth and charm, Pete's eccentric pursuits ultimately led to his breakup with Monica.
Pompeo's cameo
Ellen Pompeo before 'Grey's Anatomy'
Before she became a household name for her role in Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo had a cameo in season 10 of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
She appeared as Missy Goldberg, a former college classmate of Ross and Chandler.
Her character rekindled old memories when she disclosed that both Ross and Chandler had crushes on her during their college days.
Azaria's character
Hank Azaria as David the Scientist Guy
Hank Azaria played David, Phoebe's love interest, who was often referred to as "David the Scientist Guy."
He made his debut in season one but left for Minsk, owing to work commitments.
David made sporadic appearances throughout the series, leaving an uncomfortable tension between him and Mike Hannigan, Phoebe's eventual husband.
Union's role
Gabrielle Union's brief appearance
Gabrielle Union made a brief but memorable appearance in Season Seven as Kristen Leigh.
Her character dated both Joey and Ross at the same time without either knowing it at first.
The plotline provided comedic relief as Joey and Ross battled for her affection, before realizing they were dating the same person.