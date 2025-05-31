Alcaraz started the match on a strong note, dominating with aggressive forehands, some of which were over 160km/h.

However, Dzumhur held break points in all four sets, converting his first on the eighth opportunity. This set up an exciting finish to the match.

The Bosnian-Herzegovinian player took a more aggressive baseline position and showcased his variety by hitting backhand down-the-line winners and moving forward to put pressure on Alcaraz.