Juno actor Elliot Page has announced he and his wife Emma Portner have decided to end their three-year-old marriage. The Oscar-nominated star released an official statement that termed the couple's decision "difficult." "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," read the couple's statement. There's no information on the reason behind the split.

"We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends," added the joint statement by the couple. The social media-savvy duo had previously posted two images in an Instagram carousel celebrating their one year anniversary in 2019, in which they were seen smiling and then getting emotional out of joy. The post thanked supporters for helping the couple be "wife and wife."

The couple had been pretty public about their relationship and used to shower social media with ample pictures showing intimate moments. For example, in 2019, Page, a Canadian producer and actor, was seen in a topless image with Portner in a choreographed dance posture, on Instagram. In that same year, Page said in an interview that she absolutely loved "being married" to Portner.

"I'll be walking my dog, and I start talking to people, and I end up telling them about my wife and making them look at our Instagram. I'm that person," Page had told PorterEdit back then. His last post about Portner was uploaded in March last year, in which the actor was seen playing the guitar and Portner, a professional choreographer, was seen dancing.

