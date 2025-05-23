The ED raids are not only limited to the Jaypee group but also target other prominent builders like Gaursons, Gulshan, Mahagun and Suraksha Realty.

The agency is probing allegations of criminal breach of trust, financial fraud and illegal fund diversion.

The ED is probing allegations that funds collected from thousands of homebuyers and investors were misused or siphoned off.

The ongoing raids are aimed at collecting documents, digital evidence and financial records to trace the money trail.